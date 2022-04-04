Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Driver charged with drunk driving in death of deputy

Harris County Precinct 7
Harris County Precinct 7(Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say a suspected drunk driver has been charged in the death of a Houston area deputy constable after being accused of slamming into the back of the officer’s vehicle, causing it to burst into flames.

Authorities say that Harris County Precinct 7 Constable Deputy Jennifer Chavis had parked her patrol vehicle on the side of a Houston freeway and waited for the suspected drunk driver to pass so she could then follow and pull him over. But Harris County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Anthony McConnell says the driver ended up crashing into the back of Chavis’ patrol car. She died at the scene.

The driver, Adolfo Serrano, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down at Azalea Court duplex
Storms leave behind damage in Tyler
Darrell Wolter
Gilmer man pleads guilty to bestiality charge
Mobile Home and RV Park.
Whitehouse residents share their stories of fear, rescue after storm
Dr. Laughrey said his employee was working outside when he saw this woman come towards...
East Texas veterinarian assisted woman who escaped torture
Smith County Assistant District Attorney Heath Chamness makes his initial closing argument in...
Smith County jury gives Fulton 6 months jail time, probation

Latest News

Neighbor Gary Richey lived next to Solomon, who he calls ‘Bubba,’ for 7 years.
Remembering ‘Bubba’: East Texan shares the life of neighbor killed in storm
Mobile Home and RV Park.
Whitehouse residents share their stories of fear, rescue after storm
A large tree fell onto a carport on Tomlin Street in Whitehouse early Tuesday morning.
Large tree falls on carport in Whitehouse, no injuries reported
Lufkin Ford
East Texas car dealerships see rebound from chip shortages
Smith County Assistant District Attorney Heath Chamness makes his initial closing argument in...
Smith County jury gives Fulton 6 months jail time, probation