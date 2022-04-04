Jury sentences Athens man to 50 years for murder

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County jury sentenced Dameon Williams, 31, of Athens to 50 years after finding him guilty of the murder of Ashley Koonce.

1:00 p.m. The jury returned a guilty verdict for Dameon Williams. The punishment phase of the trial will begin today.

Closing arguments began Monday morning in the trial of a man accused of murdering an Athens woman in 2020.

The state began its initial closing statement by asserting that Dameon Williams killed Ashley Koonce as an act of murder and not self-defense because Koonce did not have a gun at the time and that testimony from Koonce’s son and neighbor, as well as evidence photos, prove she did not have a gun even at the house, much less outside of the house where she was shot. The state also points out that the 10 gunshot wounds in Koonce’s back prove that this was not self-defense on Williams’ part.

“Nothing about his conduct or behavior that day is self-defense,” the prosecutor said. “He hid the evidence. That’s the conduct of a murderer.”

The defense argued that it was in fact self-defense and that Koonce did have a gun, based on the fact that Williams had bought Koonce a gun two months prior to the murder and the fact that bullet casings from two different types of guns were found at the scene. The defense also argued that the case’s detective admitted she did not consider the possibility of two guns and said that investigators had simply decided Williams was guilty and did not conduct a fair investigation.

The defense touted Williams’ clean criminal record prior to the incident and said it wouldn’t make sense for Williams to have bought Koonce a gun if he had plans to murder her.

“If you doubt for a moment, or even consider the fact, that she shot first, your verdict cannot be guilty,” the defense said.

In their final closing remarks, the state further argued that Williams was the aggressor because he came to find Koonce at her mother’s house as she was trying to get away from him. The state asked the jury to remember that Koonce’s son testified his mother’s last words were “Run.”

The jury then went into deliberations.

