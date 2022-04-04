Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Jury sentences Athens man to 50 years for murder

Dameon Tarrel Williams
Dameon Tarrel Williams((Source: Henderson County judicial records))
By Lexi Vennetti and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County jury sentenced Dameon Williams, 31, of Athens to 50 years after finding him guilty of the murder of Ashley Koonce.

1:00 p.m. The jury returned a guilty verdict for Dameon Williams. The punishment phase of the trial will begin today.

Closing arguments began Monday morning in the trial of a man accused of murdering an Athens woman in 2020.

The state began its initial closing statement by asserting that Dameon Williams killed Ashley Koonce as an act of murder and not self-defense because Koonce did not have a gun at the time and that testimony from Koonce’s son and neighbor, as well as evidence photos, prove she did not have a gun even at the house, much less outside of the house where she was shot. The state also points out that the 10 gunshot wounds in Koonce’s back prove that this was not self-defense on Williams’ part.

“Nothing about his conduct or behavior that day is self-defense,” the prosecutor said. “He hid the evidence. That’s the conduct of a murderer.”

The defense argued that it was in fact self-defense and that Koonce did have a gun, based on the fact that Williams had bought Koonce a gun two months prior to the murder and the fact that bullet casings from two different types of guns were found at the scene. The defense also argued that the case’s detective admitted she did not consider the possibility of two guns and said that investigators had simply decided Williams was guilty and did not conduct a fair investigation.

The defense touted Williams’ clean criminal record prior to the incident and said it wouldn’t make sense for Williams to have bought Koonce a gun if he had plans to murder her.

“If you doubt for a moment, or even consider the fact, that she shot first, your verdict cannot be guilty,” the defense said.

In their final closing remarks, the state further argued that Williams was the aggressor because he came to find Koonce at her mother’s house as she was trying to get away from him. The state asked the jury to remember that Koonce’s son testified his mother’s last words were “Run.”

The jury then went into deliberations.

Previous: Pathologist in Henderson County murder trial says victim shot 10 times

Affidavit: Man shoots, kills woman in front yard of Athens home

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down at Azalea Court duplex
Storms leave behind damage in Tyler
Darrell Wolter
Gilmer man pleads guilty to bestiality charge
Mobile Home and RV Park.
Whitehouse residents share their stories of fear, rescue after storm
Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Boil-water notice in Longview expected to last ‘several days’
Smith County Assistant District Attorney Heath Chamness makes his initial closing argument in...
Smith County jury gives Fulton 6 months jail time, probation

Latest News

Source: Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook page
Lufkin zoo announces death of lion
Source: Gray News Media
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office looking for looters who stole from tornado-damaged home
Kilgore shooting
Man shot in back in Kilgore
Crews work to repair a water main break in Longview.
Boil-water notice in Longview expected to last ‘several days’
The ARPA funds will be used to help prepare in case of future winter storms like that seen in...
WebXtra: Lufkin official talks designation of $8 million in American Rescue Plan funds