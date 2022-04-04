Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
AT&T bringing fiber internet service to Tyler, Longview

.
.(Pexels)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler and Longview residents could get high-speed fiber network internet service later this year from AT&T.

The company announced on Monday that it’s fiber internet service would be introduced “in parts of Tyler and Longview later this year,” with speeds up to five gigs.

“Being able to bring AT&T Fiber to the residents of Tyler and Longview is an incredible feat, and we’re excited to be able to power more homes and businesses with fast, reliable and secure internet,” said Lynette Aguilar, Vice President and General Manager, North Texas.

The announcement said that AT&T will offer “straightforward pricing across our consumer AT&T Fiber portfolio,” meaning “no equipment fees, no annual contract, no data caps and no price increase at 12 months.”

Customers interested in AT&T Fiber can sign up to be alerted when fiber is available to their address through its Notify Me service by visiting att.com/notifyme.

For more information for all speed tiers of AT&T Fiber, visit att.com/hypergig.

