Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny today with highs in the low 80s, a bit breezy at times too.
Mostly sunny today with highs in the low 80s, a bit breezy at times too.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny today with highs in the low 80s, a bit breezy at times too. This evening, temps in the 60s and 70s, with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 70s, and showers and thunderstorms on the way. We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas in a Slight Risk, or Level 2 out of 5, for severe weather. Our main concerns with this system will be damaging winds and flooding, but an isolated tornado and large hail cannot be ruled out. Storms will be moving into our area after the evening commute Monday night, likely between 8PM and 10PM we’ll start to see storms in our western counties. By daybreak, storms should be clearing out of East Texas. Highs for Tuesday will be quite warm, in the mid 80s! This is short-lived as we’ll only see highs for Wednesday into next weekend in the 60s and 70s. We’ll also see some cool lows again, with some dropping into the upper 30s next weekend. I also want to note that it will be dry and windy Wednesday into next weekend, this will create unfavorable burning conditions.  For now, enjoy the sunshine and warm weather. Have a great Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police deploy gas munitions in search for Longview shooting suspect
Longview double murder suspect kills himself
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Source: KTV Staff
Damaging winds, large hail possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
Texas Parks and Wildlife Tyler Regional Complex
One-stop-shop for Texas Parks and Wildlife business opens in Tyler
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run

Latest News

Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 4-3-22
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather Trivia 4-2-22
Saturday Weather Trivia