Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny today with highs in the low 80s, a bit breezy at times too. This evening, temps in the 60s and 70s, with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Monday will be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 70s, and showers and thunderstorms on the way. We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday night into Tuesday morning due to the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas in a Slight Risk, or Level 2 out of 5, for severe weather. Our main concerns with this system will be damaging winds and flooding, but an isolated tornado and large hail cannot be ruled out. Storms will be moving into our area after the evening commute Monday night, likely between 8PM and 10PM we’ll start to see storms in our western counties. By daybreak, storms should be clearing out of East Texas. Highs for Tuesday will be quite warm, in the mid 80s! This is short-lived as we’ll only see highs for Wednesday into next weekend in the 60s and 70s. We’ll also see some cool lows again, with some dropping into the upper 30s next weekend. I also want to note that it will be dry and windy Wednesday into next weekend, this will create unfavorable burning conditions. For now, enjoy the sunshine and warm weather. Have a great Sunday.

