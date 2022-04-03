Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Southwest issues apology, offers free rebooking after flights disrupted by service outage

Southwest Airlines is offering free rebookings after a system outage disrupted weekend flights.
Southwest Airlines is offering free rebookings after a system outage disrupted weekend flights.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – After experiencing flight disruptions across its network, Southwest Airlines is allowing customers to rebook flights that were scheduled for this weekend.

The airline said the disruptions occurred Saturday nationwide after it paused service to resolve an “intermittent technology issue.”

Weather challenges in Florida were also listed as impacting the airline’s system.

Customers holding reservations to or from any Southwest destination from April 2 to April 3 can rebook in the original class of service or travel standby without paying any additional charge.

Rebookings can be scheduled within 14 days of the original flight, but only between the original chosen cities.

Southwest announced “heartfelt apologies for any inconveniences” in a release, and said it would continue to work with customers who experienced a disruption in their travel plans.

Customers who booked flights via the Southwest website or app can click here to rebook.

Those who did not buy a ticket via the website can call 1-800-435-9792 to speak with a Customer Service Representative.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down at Azalea Court duplex
Storms leave behind damage in Tyler
Dr. Laughrey said his employee was working outside when he saw this woman come towards...
East Texas veterinarian assisted woman who escaped torture
The jury will begin deliberation on a sentence Tuesday morning in the James Fulton trial. (KLTV)
Fatal crash resentencing trial day 5: Both sides rest in Fulton resentencing trial
Dameon Tarrel Williams
Jury sentences Athens man to 50 years for murder
Mobile Home and RV Park.
1 dead in Whitehouse as storm causes damage throughout city

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and U.S. allies have worked together to levy crippling economic...
US official: US, allies to ban new investments in Russia
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a House Armed Services...
Top general urges more US troops in eastern Europe
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
LIVE: Biden-Obama: White House reunion to celebrate health law