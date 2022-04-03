Heavy emergency fire response near downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Overnight several emergency fire units responded to a structure fire call just south of downtown Tyler.

The call came in around 3 a.m and within less than ten minutes, firefighters were at the scene of an apartment building at 428 S. Broadway avenue. The structure is just between Front street and Houston street. Firefighters were seen coming in and out of the building but there was no smoke or flames visible from the outside.

We’re working to learn more about the emergency response and the condition of everyone inside.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.