Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Heavy emergency fire response near downtown Tyler

Overnight several emergency fire units responded to a structure fire call just south of...
Overnight several emergency fire units responded to a structure fire call just south of downtown Tyler.(KLTV)
By Victoria Lara
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Overnight several emergency fire units responded to a structure fire call just south of downtown Tyler.

The call came in around 3 a.m and within less than ten minutes, firefighters were at the scene of an apartment building at 428 S. Broadway avenue. The structure is just between Front street and Houston street. Firefighters were seen coming in and out of the building but there was no smoke or flames visible from the outside.

We’re working to learn more about the emergency response and the condition of everyone inside.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police deploy gas munitions in search for Longview shooting suspect
Longview double murder suspect kills himself
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Source: KTV Staff
Damaging winds, large hail possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez was killed in a shooting outside of...
Off-duty deputy killed in parking lot shootout, told wife to run
Texas Parks and Wildlife Tyler Regional Complex
One-stop-shop for Texas Parks and Wildlife business opens in Tyler

Latest News

Southside Park Clean Up
Numerous volunteers show up for the Great Tyler Pick-up
Damaging wind, flooding possible with storms Monday night
Damaging wind, flooding possible with storms Monday night
Damaging wind, flooding possible with storms Monday night
Damaging wind, flooding possible with storms Monday night
Source: KTV Staff
Damaging winds, large hail possible Monday night into Tuesday morning