Damaging wind, flooding possible with storms Monday night

First Alert Weather Day in effect for Monday night and Tuesday morning
First Alert Weather Day in effect for Monday night and Tuesday morning
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday night and Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas in a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather. Late Monday night, a line of storms will move into East Texas, and clear out of our area by daybreak Tuesday morning. Our greatest concerns with this system will be damaging winds and flooding. There will be an increased risk for flooding in areas that have already seen several inches of rain the last few weeks, generally north of US Highway 84.

Monday Night Storm Threats
Monday Night Storm Threats(KLTV/KTRE)

Additionally, isolated tornadoes and large hail cannot be ruled out, especially with any isolated storms that develop separate from the main line. With this being an overnight event, make sure you have a way to be woken if a severe weather alert is issued while you’re asleep. A NOAA Weather Radio and our free KLTV or KTRE weather app are two great resources when set up correctly. An outdoor warning siren is not intended to wake you up or alert those indoors, have a way to be alerted in the night and don’t rely on sirens. Continue to check for updates from the First Alert Weather Team through today and tomorrow.

