Crews from multiple Rusk County departments battle house fire after brush pile fire spreads

Source: Rusk County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page
Source: Rusk County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page(Rusk County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT
RUSK COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - Three Rusk County fire departments battled a structure fire that started when flames from a brush pile got out of control Sunday afternoon.

According to a post on the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page, the Kilgore Fire Department, the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, and the New London VFD responded to the fire, which occurred on a property on the north end of Rusk County.

“Unfortunately, a brush pile quickly became out of control due to the wind and spread to the house,” the Facebook post stated.

No injuries were reported.

“We can’t stress enough to be careful burning,” the Facebook post stated.

