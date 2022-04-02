Woodville man allegedly led authorities on high-speed chase, wrecked car

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Tyler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 28-year-old man after he allegedly fled a traffic stop and led authorities on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle Tuesday.

According to a press release posted on Tyler County sheriff Bryan Weatherford’s Facebook page on Thursday, TCSO deputies were patrolling the Dam-V area at about 10 a.m. Tuesday when they tried to stop a 2006 Cadillac passenger car for a traffic violation on FM 92, just north of State Highway 190.

Even though the deputies activated their lights and sirens, the driver, who was later identified as Tommy Lee Chambless, of Woodville, allegedly refused to stop and accelerated to speeds near 100 mph. Chambless turned onto County Road 3725, which turned into a dirt road, the Facebook post stated.

Chambless traveled about two miles before he wrecked the Cadillac and ran from law enforcement on foot, the Facebook post stated. He was caught a short distance from the crash.

Chambless was arrested and taken to the Tyler County Hospital, the Facebook post stated. He was medically cleared a short time later.

Chambless was booked into the Tyler County Jail on an evading arrest with a vehicle charge. He has since posted bail on a bond amount of $75,000 and has been released from jail.

Tommy Chambless (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page) (Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)

Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe set Chambless’ bond amount.

“Chambless, along with several other individuals, could face additional charges as deputies continue to investigate several burglaries that have recently occurred in the Dam-B area,” the Facebook post stated.

