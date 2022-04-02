Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Sunday will be quiet, sunny, and warm so hopefully you can find some time to get outdoors and enjoy some of the pleasant weekend weather. Clouds increase early on Monday, and likely storm chances return to East Texas for the second half of Monday and will persist into Tuesday as well, so a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday evening into Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for isolated strong to severe storms. A pacific cold front and upper-level disturbance combo will once again aid in development for strong to potentially severe storms for East Texas by the start of the upcoming work week. Some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the mid to late afternoon hours of Monday. Storms (some strong to severe) will increase in coverage over East Texas later in the evening and are expected to persist into the morning hours of Tuesday. Damaging gusty winds, hail up to the size of half dollars, and an isolated tornado or two will be possible at times as this storm system moves into East Texas. Rainfall totals will likely range anywhere from .25″-1.25″ with localized areas potentially seeing even more. At this time, all storms are expected to be out of all of East Texas by 12PM Tuesday. Please remain weather alert over the coming days and make sure you have the free First Alert Weather App downloaded. More specific timing will be available for this system soon. Skies will dry out by Tuesday afternoon and yet another cold front moves in later Wednesday but doesn’t look to bring anything too chilly by April standards.

