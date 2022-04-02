Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

A few showers/thundershowers overnight, should end by mid-AM. Nice PM and Sunday. Showers/Thunderstorms late Mon/Tue AM.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Very Pleasant night continues across all of East Texas. There is a chance for a few showers and maybe a thundershower early tomorrow morning...the chances are only 20-30%. The chances end by late morning, then we see more sunshine throughout the afternoon. Sunday looks very nice with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures. Starting on Monday, chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms increase. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a SLIGHT RISK for significant severe storms across most of East Texas from Monday afternoon through very early Tuesday morning as a cold front moves through. Strong thunderstorm winds, some pockets of hail and a slight chance for an isolated tornado will exist. At this time, we have raised the Disruptive Weather Outlook for Monday and Tuesday morning to HIGH and a First Alert Weather Day is possible. We will monitor this closely for you over the upcoming weekend. Rainfall totals near 1 inch will be possible as well. Stay tuned for all updates. Another cold front on Wednesday morning clears out the skies, increases our winds and dries out the air, so no rain is expected Wednesday through Friday. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected as well. Have a great weekend.

