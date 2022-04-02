Numerous volunteers show up for the Great Tyler Pick-up

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Great Tyler Pick-up put on by Keep Tyler Beautiful began Saturday morning at Southside Park.

It was their first big gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

At least 400 Volunteers showed up to clean up the city. (Sariah Bonds)

The Great Tyler Pick-up came about from the state and national organization, Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful.

This event is a smaller version of those of larger organizations with the purpose of bringing the community together to help keep the city clean.

“We’re keeping Tyler beautiful. We’re going to make it where our parks last lifetimes and generations,” said Stuart Hene, the city councilman for District 1.

Hene came out to show his support for the community.

About 400 volunteers took part in the Great Tyler Pick-up by picking up trash across the city at 20 different locations.

Andy Ginn was one of the many volunteers that came out to participate.

“I been bringing my kids to this park since they were little. They’re grown now, so, hopefully, by keeping it clean, their grandkids can come out and enjoy this park,” Ginn said.

Erin Garner, the community coordinator for Keep Tyler Beautiful said the purpose of this event is to help beautify the community and make it more of a nicer place to live.

“We’re not asking everybody to all of a sudden switch and be this green, zero-waste living, but you can think about where your trash goes,” Garner said.

Garner said that if a plastic spoon or fork goes into a landfill or a garbage dump, it will stay there for at least a thousand years.

