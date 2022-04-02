Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview’s Dalton Days celebrates citizens who fought back against infamous gang

On this day 127 years ago, the Dalton Gang rode into Longview to rob a bank. It's reenacted every year.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With today being Dalton Days in Longview, Mark Scirto tells you about the historic day responsible for the creation of the event in today’s Mark in Texas History.

It’s been 127 years since the Dalton Gang rode into Longview to rob a bank. It’s reenacted every year.

Bill Dalton, the leader of the gang, brought a note for money to First National Bank. However, a gunfight erupted when Sheriff Jack Howard, the city marshal, and citizens fought back.

Three citizens and one of the outlaws died in the fight. The bank president and a cashier were held hostage as the outlaws got away.

The marshal’s life was spared when a bullet struck a coin in his pocket.

Dalton and the Nite brothers escaped with $2,000. Some of those notes were fraudulent and helped lawmen track them down two weeks later. Dalton was killed two weeks later in Oklahoma. One of the Nite brothers was killed in Central Texas, and the other was captured and sent to prison.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police deploy gas munitions in search for Longview shooting suspect
Longview double murder suspect kills himself
Timothy Jones (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Affidavit: Victim in weekend Tyler murder was being ‘nosey’
Capital murder suspect
Warrant issued for 37-year-old man accused in Longview double shooting
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
From left, Roderick Moore, Kylyn Thomas and Jaques Faulk.
Houston homicide suspect arrested in Palestine

Latest News

Longview's Dalton Days celebrates citizens who fought back against Dalton Gang
‘Teach Like a Titan:’ 178 Texas school districts visit SFA, scout of new educators
‘Teach Like a Titan:’ 178 Texas school districts visit SFA, scout of new educators
Community leaders compete ‘doing good for kids’ at CASA fundraiser
Community leaders compete ‘doing good for kids’ at CASA fundraiser
Source: KLTV Staff
Habitat for Humanity helping Upshur County tornado victims find a way back home