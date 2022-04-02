Kilgore police get laughs with April Fool’s post about electric patrol cars

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - On April Fool’s Day, the Kilgore Police Department “snookered” many people with a joke Facebook post that claimed the law enforcement agency had signed a contract to acquire 15 electric Chevrolet Bolts to serve as patrol units.

“After many months of research, KPD has signed a contract to acquire 15 electric Chevrolet Bolts, which have been modified for police driving,” the Facebook post stated. “In the next two weeks, the rapid charging stations will be placed at the stations.”

The post went on to say that once the police department gets its first Chevy Bolt patrol unit, they home the public will come out to see it. Delivery is expected in June, the Facebook post stated.

The post also featured a graphic of Bolts decked out in Kilgore PD livery.

More than 1,000 people responded to the Facebook post, and many people posted GIFs of people laughing.

Later Friday, the Kilgore Police Department posted that the announcement about the electric patrol vehicles was an April Fool’s joke.

“Apparently, we snookered a few of you today,” the second April 1 post stated. “Look what it says on our patch. Heck, our badge has an oil derrick on it. Kilgore is oil, and we salute all of those who are connected to the oil and gas sector.”

The post said the oil and gas sector is what keeps America going and pointed out that Kilgore has more than 100 businesses that are directly connected to oil and gas.

“See you next April Fool’s Day,” the post stated.

