Dalton Days reenactor says, ‘Part of our job is keeping Old West history alive’

A part of East Texas history was re-lived again today in the form of an Old West bank robbery.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A part of East Texas history was re-lived again today in the form of an Old West bank robbery.

Dalton Days was held in Longview to remember the 1894 robbery of Longview’s First National Bank.

In 1994, the Gregg County Historical Museum held its first Dalton Days event. It wasn’t held to glorify the robbers, but to honor those citizens who risked and lost their lives to protect Longview.

Bill Dalton, the leader of the gang, brought a note for money to First National Bank. However, a gunfight erupted when Sheriff Jack Howard, the city marshal, and citizens fought back.

Three citizens and one of the outlaws died in the fight. The bank president and a cashier were held hostages as the outlaws got away.

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)
On this day 127 years ago, the Dalton Gang rode into Longview to rob a bank. It's reenacted every year.

