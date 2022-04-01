Woden, Etolie ISD celebrate merge of the two districts during ribbon ceremony

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Tonight, many gathered in Woden to celebrate the merge of Etoile ISD in with Woden ISD. Superintendent Brady Taylor says this is the start of new developments.

“We thought it’d be great to get the community a chance to come out and see the the building that they helped us, and provided us with,” said Taylor.

Teachers and staff at Etoile are still figuring out the process of moving staff from their current campus to Woden. Superintendent Taylor says they unfortunately, they cannot bring all the teachers into their district but they are taking as many applications as they can.

“We do need a lot of good people, teachers, and so we’re looking forward to interviewing a lot of them and then seeing where that leads,” stated Taylor.

Woden ISD student Hailey Shadow shared how nice it is to just be inside a new school building.

“I like how open it feels. It’s not so enclosed. It feels a lot brighter than our old school. It’s newer. It’s bigger, the classrooms feel nicer,” said Shadow.

Superintendent Taylor said at this time the district doesn’t know the plans for Etoile ISD.

