WebXtra: Undertaker goes from junior college basketball to WWE Hall of Fame

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - World Wrestling Entertainment will induct The Undertaker, one of the biggest names ever in the wrestling business, into their Hall of Fame Friday night after their SmackDown program.

The Undertaker grew up as Mark Calaway, an athletic teenager in Houston who loved wrestling. His first taste away from home was in Lufkin at Angelina College. Following his graduation from Waltrip high school he would become a member of the Roadrunner basketball team for coach Guy Davis in 1983. After Angelina College he went to Texas Wesleyan until 1986.

In 1987 Calaway would join World Class Championship Wrestling where he cut his teeth winning He became the USWA World Heavyweight Championship and the WCWA Texas Heavyweight Championship.

“What he had going for him was his size,” Hall of Fame manager Jimmy Hart said. “These guys [from other sports] are already athletic athletes so it is a marriage made in heaven.”

In 1989, Calaway joined World Championship wrestling where he spent a year as “Mean Mark Callous”. In 1990 he signed with the WWE, known at the time as the World Wresting Federation. He would debut as an undead mortician at the 1990 Survivor Series and the rest is history.

“When I was a kid living down in Puerto Rico, watching him and knowing the emotion he got from me is what made me fall in love with the business,” WWE superstar Damian Priest said. “Little by little I wanted people to feel that emotion because of me and that is when I wanted to be a part of the business. Blame the Undertaker if you do not like me because he is the reason that I am here.”

The Undertaker would change his character gimmick along the way in order to keep it fresh, something few have been able to do. No matter how he looked, the name and the heart of the character was there and resonated with fans.

“It just connected,” Priest said. “I am into the metal, the dark and the weird. That stuff was right up my alley.”

The Deadman would go on to win 21 straight Wrestlemania matches and picked up four WWE Championships and three World Heavyweight Championships before officially retiring at Survivor Series 30 years after his debut. Through his career he was the leader of the locker room and never missed an opportunity to make sure the business was in good hands with the younger wrestlers.

“I watched him as a fan and always admired him,” WWE superstar Drew McIntyre said. “I spent time in the locker room with him as a kid with him mentoring me and teaching me lessons that went over my head as a kid because his wrestling I.Q. was so high at the time. Now that we are on that same level, all those lessons have finally started to sink in. The fact he is in the Hall of Fame is about time. I know all of the superstars are looking forward to showing our respects.”

It is an easy argument to make that Calaway should have already been enshrined into the Hall of Fame but having it in Texas makes it more special.

“All the stars are aligned,” Hart said. “He played basketball around here. He lives in Texas. I just think it will be tremendous. It has been a long time coming. He has fed us all for a long time.”

