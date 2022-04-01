WebXtra: Smith County encourages spring cleaning with free trip to dump

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the month of April, Smith County residents will get to take one free trip to the landfill during the annual Smith Countywide Cleanup. KLTV′s Lexi Vennetti has the details from the Courthouse Annex in Tyler, one of the voucher locations.

Residents may take one truck-load of bulky items (3 cubic yards of solid waste) to the Greenwood Farms Landfill for free.

One voucher per resident is available in-person only at the Courthouse Annex, 200 E. Ferguson in Tyler, or any of the Justice of the Peace/Constable Offices throughout the County.

The vouchers are available for pickup now and can be used Friday, April 1, through Saturday, April 30.

The landfill last year started charging to take mattresses. The Smith County Voucher includes only one free mattress. Additional mattresses will cost $50 at the landfill.

Items not accepted: hazardous waste, pesticides, herbicides, solvents, gasoline, oils, acid, batteries, asbestos, wet paint, freon, whole tires, televisions, computers, refrigerators and freezers.

The Greenwood Farms Landfill is open from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Its phone number is 800-678-7274.

Greenwood Farms Landfill is located at 12920 Farm-to-Market Road 2767, Tyler. It is seven miles east of Loop 323, off of Old Kilgore Highway.

