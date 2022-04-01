UT Tyler professor says tapping into oil reserves a temporary fix

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday President Biden announced the release of one-million additional barrels of oil per day from the federal stockpile.

The White House says it’s an effort to lower gas prices.

KLTV spoke with UT Tyler Professor Marwan Al-Shammari who believes the move will have only temporary effects. ”Twenty billion barrels per day. So one million is nothing. I can assure you that. It’s only a very minor percentage of our consumption of oil per day. And that’s why I’m saying it’s only temporary. By temporary in economics and finance, we say this is a psychological response from the market.”

Professor Al-Shamarri says there is a much bigger problem here having to do with production and the supply chain on the global stage along with geopolitical developments in the Middle East and Europe.

