Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Spring Hill ISD announces new head football coach

Spring Hill ISD
Spring Hill ISD(Spring Hill ISD)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING HILL, Texas (KLTV) - Spring Hill ISD has announced promotions inside their athletic department.

Brandon Joslin will be promoted to Head Football Coach after serving as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator for three years. Coach Joslin has 12 years of coaching experience.

Shawn Copeland will move from the assistant athletic director position to the athletic director. Copeland has 20 years experience, most recently serving as the district’s assistant athletic director.

These moves come after Weston Griffis left the school to join the staff at Gilmer in February.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capital murder suspect
Warrant issued for 37-year-old man accused in Longview double shooting
Site of upcoming Cumberland Shoppes.
Rumors of Costco coming not true, realtor says
Source: Longview Police Department
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large
Christian Navon-Whitney Polk
Tyler police looking for 2nd murder suspect from weekend homicide
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name

Latest News

Rosters finalized for 12th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
Sabine Cardinals
Sabine hires Azle defensive coordinator Cody Gilbert as new head football coach/athletic director
Sabine hires Azle defensive coordinator Cody Gilbert as new head football coach/athletic director
Sabine hires Azle defensive coordinator Cody Gilbert as new head football coach/athletic director
Bebo Hinojosa sets up his pitch on what would be a called strike three against Nacogdoches
Lufkin Panthers at top of tight 16-5A race