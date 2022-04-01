Spring Hill ISD announces new head football coach

SPRING HILL, Texas (KLTV) - Spring Hill ISD has announced promotions inside their athletic department.

Brandon Joslin will be promoted to Head Football Coach after serving as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator for three years. Coach Joslin has 12 years of coaching experience.

Shawn Copeland will move from the assistant athletic director position to the athletic director. Copeland has 20 years experience, most recently serving as the district’s assistant athletic director.

These moves come after Weston Griffis left the school to join the staff at Gilmer in February.

