SH 315 has been re-opened after major crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - State Highway 315 in Rusk County is now open to traffic again after a major crash that occurred Friday.

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes because the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management was responding to a major crash.

The crash temporarily closed a portion of State Highway 315 at Farm to Market Road 95. A helicopter was called to the scene, according to a social media post by Rusk County OEM.

