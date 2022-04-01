Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

SH 315 has been re-opened after major crash in Rusk County

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - State Highway 315 in Rusk County is now open to traffic again after a major crash that occurred Friday.

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes because the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management was responding to a major crash.

The crash temporarily closed a portion of State Highway 315 at Farm to Market Road 95. A helicopter was called to the scene, according to a social media post by Rusk County OEM.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capital murder suspect
Warrant issued for 37-year-old man accused in Longview double shooting
Site of upcoming Cumberland Shoppes.
Rumors of Costco coming not true, realtor says
Source: Longview Police Department
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large
Christian Navon-Whitney Polk
Tyler police looking for 2nd murder suspect from weekend homicide
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name

Latest News

From left, Roderick Moore, Kylyn Thomas and Jaques Faulk.
Houston homicide suspect arrested in Palestine
John Quinones
ABC’s John Quinones talks murder of lawyer Larry McNabney on this week’s 20/20
Gregg County uses grant money to replenish nursing staff lost during pandemic
Dameon Tarrel Williams
Pathologist in Henderson County murder trial says victim shot 10 times
Gregg County uses grant money to replenish nursing staff lost during pandemic