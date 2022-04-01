Psaki to leave White House for MSNBC job, reports say

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki is finalizing plans to leave the Biden administration for a hosting job with MSNBC, according to multiple reports.

Axios reported she plans to leave in May and begin appearing on MSNBC programming as well as hosting a show on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. She has not officially signed a contract with the network, but talks are in the advanced stages, sources told CNN.

No official announcement has been made by Psaki or the White House.

Psaki also served as the spokesperson for the State Department and the White House communications director during the Obama administration.

