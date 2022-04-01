SWAT search at White Oak apartment complex for Longview murder suspect ends

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - A search for the Longview double murder suspect at a White Oaks apartment complex appears to be over.

According to Brandon Thornton, public information officer for the Longview Police Department, they were searching the Chase Knoll Studio apartments off Old Highway 80 in White Oak for Jared Scott Sobey.

Thornton said police are being debriefed now and crime tape is being put around the complex.

Thornton said police used gas munitions in their search for the suspect. Video from the scene shows the sounds of the munitions.

A capital murder warrant was issued for Sobey after the shooting that left two people dead.

Thornton said more information would be available shortly.

