Pathologist in Henderson County murder trial says victim shot 10 times

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - During the ongoing murder trial for Dameon Tarrel Williams, a forensic pathologist testified that Athens resident Ashley Koonce suffered 10 gunshot wounds, including three to her head.

Williams is accused of shooting and killing Koonce in 2020.

Williams, 31, is still being held in the Henderson County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. His bond amount was set at $2 million.

Dr. Amy Gruszecki used a dummy to illustrate where all the bullets impacted Koonce’s body. She explained that the shooter used rapidly invasive projectile, or RIP, rounds. The bullets left fragment wounds throughout Koonce’s body, Gruszecki said.

A total of 12 spent shell casings were found at the scene.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KLTV, at approximately noon on Feb. 22, 2020, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who reported his sister had been shot and was lying on the ground in the front yard of a home at 1613 CR 3722, also known as Cecil Ln., which is located within the city limits of Athens. The sheriff’s office transferred the call to Athens police.

The affidavit said that at approximately 12:05 p.m., officers arrived on the scene and saw a dead woman, identified as Ashley Koonce, 27, back dead in the front yard with several gunshot wounds.

The affidavit stated a detective spoke with the man who called the police. The man said he was sleeping at the home when he was awakened by his two nephews, who told him that their father, identified as Dameon Tarrel Williams, 29, had just shot their mother. The man told detectives he saw Williams leaving the scene in a vehicle and also found his sister lying on the ground.

A press release said Williams surrendered to authorities and was taken to the Henderson County jail.

