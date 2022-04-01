Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very Pleasant conditions expected through Friday. A bit on the cool side in the morning, but a very nice/mild afternoon. A weak cold front is expected to pass through East Texas very early on Saturday morning allowing for just a few showers/thundershowers to occur early in the day, but by late morning and into the afternoon hours, skies will likely clear and temperatures should remain very nice. Sunday looks to be a very nice day as well with mostly sunny skies and mild to warm temperatures. Starting late in the morning on Monday and continuing through Tuesday early afternoon, we have fairly good chances for showers and a few thundershowers across most of the area. A cold front is likely on Tuesday morning, but out ahead of the front, rain is expected Monday afternoon and into the overnight hours, ending during the afternoon on Tuesday. Rainfall totals are expected to be in the .50″ to 1.25″ for most of us during this time period. Another front on Wednesday morning clears out the skies and cools us off just a bit. At this time, we are not looking at much severe weather Monday/Tuesday, but we will continue to watch this for you and let you know of any changes as soon as we know. Have a great night.

