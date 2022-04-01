One-stop-shop for Texas Parks and Wildlife business opens in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new Tyler location has opened for boating, fishing and hunting needs.

Texas Game Wardens, wildlife, inland fisheries and state parks are all housed at the facility and will act as a one-stop-shop for Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) business.

Situated on the Tyler Nature Center Wildlife Management Area, the new facility has been a longtime goal for Texas Game Warden Major Quint Balkcom. “We are pleased to be fully operational and available to the public,” he said.

TPWD offers most services, like hunting and fishing licenses, online, but still offers boat titling and registrations through the facility. Staff are also happy to assist with any TPWD-related inquiries.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Tyler Regional Complex (KLTV)

While the Tyler complex is open, landscaping and nature trails are still under construction. Visitors are urged to stay on paved walkways.

“We are excited to be in such a pristine facility, located in a conserved and accessible area,” Balkcom said. “Once construction is finalized later this year, TPWD will celebrate with a more formal grand opening.”

For information about online services, please visit https://tpwd.texas.gov.

The facility, located at 11942-A FM 848 in Tyler, is open 8 a.m. — 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

