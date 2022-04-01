East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another cool morning with temperatures mostly in the 40s. Expect mostly sunny skies today and a quick warm up into the lower to mid 70s by afternoon. Winds should be light through the day today. Winds remain fairly light through the weekend with temperatures warming into the upper 70s and even some lower 80s. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two early Saturday morning, but most of East Texas will stay dry this weekend. Chances for rain increase again next week with the most likely chance for thunderstorms late Monday and overnight into early Tuesday morning.

