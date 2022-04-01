Marshall drug raid results in 2 arrests, seizure of meth, stolen property

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Members of the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, and emergency response teams from the Marshall Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people and seized drugs during a drug raid early Thursday morning.

According to a press release, law enforcement officers executed a narcotics search warrant at 2610 FM 9 South in Waskom at about 8 a.m. Thursday. The Harrison County District Attorney’s Office and the Waskom Police Department provided assistance as well.

“A search of the premises uncovered a large amount of methamphetamine and numerous items of property believed to be stolen from various jurisdictions in and around Harrison County,” the press release stated.

Randall Aaron Abercrombie, 37, and Anthony Dean Stonewalter, 21, were arrested at the scene. Abercrombie was charged with possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 between 4 and 200 grams, and Stonewalter was charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 1 and 4 grams.

Pictured are (from left) Randall Abercrombie and Anthony Stonewalter. (Source: Marshall Police Department) (Marshall Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.