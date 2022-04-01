Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Major crash closes portion of SH 315 in Rusk County

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management is responding to a major crash.

The crash has temporarily closed a portion of State Highway 315 at Farm to Market Road 95. A helicopter has been called to the scene and the roadway will be blocked for at least the next hour, according to a social media post by Rusk County OEM.

