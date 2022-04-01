Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Killeen motorcyclist survives brutal collision; walks away with scratch

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcyclist in Killeen struck by the driver of a small SUV survived the brutal collision with only a scratch on his lip!

The wreck happened on Highway 190 shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The motorcyclist was reportedly taking his bike to see the owner of the shop to sell his bike to him.

As he arrives at the shop and slows down, he is plowed by the driver of a red SUV.

People immediately rush to help the cyclist. The driver of the SUV remained at the scene.

The owner of the shop told KWTX the motorcyclist only suffered a scratch on his lip, got up and refused EMS transport to a hospital.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capital murder suspect
Warrant issued for 37-year-old man accused in Longview double shooting
Site of upcoming Cumberland Shoppes.
Rumors of Costco coming not true, realtor says
Source: Longview Police Department
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large
Christian Navon-Whitney Polk
Tyler police looking for 2nd murder suspect from weekend homicide
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name

Latest News

From left, Roderick Moore, Kylyn Thomas and Jaques Faulk.
Houston homicide suspect arrested in Palestine
John Quinones
ABC’s John Quinones talks murder of lawyer Larry McNabney on this week’s 20/20
Gregg County uses grant money to replenish nursing staff lost during pandemic
Dameon Tarrel Williams
Pathologist in Henderson County murder trial says victim shot 10 times
Gregg County uses grant money to replenish nursing staff lost during pandemic