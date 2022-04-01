Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kansas father charged with murder in infant daughter’s death after child struck with object, police say

Tray'vonne Da'Mont Jones-McNeal is charged with murder and other charges in the death of his infant child.(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A Kansas man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 6-month-old daughter.

WIBW reports Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay filed criminal charges against Tray’vonne Da’Mont Jones-McNeal, 21, after the death of the child on Wednesday.

Medics responded to a home in Topeka and found 6-month-old Brielle Jones not breathing. Police said the child was taken to the hospital after suffering blunt-force trauma, but she later died.

Police records note Brielle had been hit by a blunt force object.

Kagay said Jones-McNeal was identified as the child’s father and arrested at the scene.

Jones-McNeal is facing multiple charges including murder, child abuse and battery.

Records indicate Jones-McNeal is being held in the Shawnee County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name

Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Judge upholds Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction