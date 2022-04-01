Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Joint investigation turns up 28 stolen catalytic converters at Mount Pleasant business

Source: Mount Pleasant Police Department Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A joint investigation by the Mount Pleasant and Pittsburg police departments resulted in the recovery of 28 catalytic converters.

According to a post on the Mount Pleasant Police Department Facebook page, the investigation led to a Mount Pleasant business. While they were at the scene, detectives found 28 stolen catalytic converters.

The catalytic converters were confiscated, and the investigation is ongoing, the Facebook post stated.

“Great joint police work by the Pittsburg Police Department and the Mount Pleasant Police Department that led to this discovery!” the Facebook post stated.

