Jägerschnitzel by Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Mike Chubboy from Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore joined us on April 1 to share a delicious recipe from the restaurant.

From Mike:

In Europe, Jägerschnitzel is a hearty mushroom sauce. At Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant we create our Jäger sauce from our Beef Paprikas. So, I commandeer about 2 cups of this sauce to become the base for my Jäger sauce. To it, I add quartered, halved or whole sauteed mushrooms. My clients really respond well to the juiciness and meatiness of larger mushrooms. I develop my sauce with a dry brown gravy mix, trying to achieve a pleasant thickness. Without over sauteing the mushrooms, I place the sauteed mushrooms on both my schnitzel and mashed potatoes before pouring on my Jäger sauce. The hot sauce is generously poured over the meal.

Jägerschnitzel

2 Cups of your beef stock

4 Tbsps of brown gravy powder

Salt to taste

2 tbsps salted butter

1/2 lb whole white mushrooms, quartered

Methodology:

1. With salted butter, melted, place your quartered mushrooms in pot and cover. Turn heat on high for 60 seconds. Turn heat off if gas stove. If electric stove remove pot from heat. Wait 2 minutes and gently stir. Repeat. Check for mushrooms letting moisture go. Repeat once more if necessary. Lightly salt and stir.

2. With 2 cups of your beef stock, bring to a simmer. Then slowly add your gravy powder, constantly stirring until everything is blended. Add powder until stock thickens.

3. For presentation, lay a generous mound of mushrooms on your meal then add the sauce. Enjoy

