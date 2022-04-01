Houston homicide suspect arrested in Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man wanted in connection with a Houston murder was arrested in Palestine last week.

On Thursday, Roderick Moore was served a Harris County warrant for capital murder. Houston police believe Moore to be a prime suspect in a March 19 murder at the Galleria Mall. Moore is also alleged by Palestine police to be a member of a local street gang and participated in an October 2021 shooting, for which he also had an outstanding warrant.

Moore was arrested on Friday, March 25 while sitting in a vehicle at a Palestine address with alleged fellow gang member Kylyn Thomas, 20, who Houston police also believe to be a person of interest in the Galleria Mall murder.

Thomas and Moore were located in a vehicle in the 500 block of East Neches Street. Moore was arrested on the felony warrant. Police said a handgun was recovered from the floorboard of the vehicle near where he was seated. Thomas was allegedly found in possession of less than one gram of cocaine, 2.5 ounces of marijuana and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Also in the vehicle was Jaques Faulk, 24, who allegedly was in possession of 2 grams of cocaine and 3.5 ounces of marijuana.

