Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! After a chilly start in the lower 40s, expect a quick warm up into the lower to middle 70s for most of the area this afternoon. A quick moving but weak cold front will race through East Texas early on Saturday and will do its best to bring some scattered showers and maybe a stray thundershower. Most, if not all, of the rain will be out by mid to late morning Saturday, leading to more sunshine and upper 70s in the afternoon. Sunday will be quiet, sunny, and warm so hopefully you can find some time to get outdoors and enjoy some of the pleasant weekend weather. Clouds increase early on Monday, and likely rain chances return to East Texas for the second half of Monday and will persist into Tuesday as well. Some heavy rainfall will be possible as well as the chance for a few stronger storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for isolated strong to potentially severe storms, mainly for Monday night into early Tuesday. Please remain weather alert over the weekend as we get a better grasp of timing and threats for this next storm system. Skies will dry out by Tuesday afternoon and yet another cold front moves in later Wednesday but doesn’t look to bring anything too chilly by April standards.

