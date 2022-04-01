Fire crews extinguish car fire at Tyler gas station

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews extinguished a car on fire in Tyler Friday afternoon.

No one was injured in the fire. (KLTV/Sariah Bonds)

According to Jay McClung, deputy fire marshal with the Tyler Fire Department, a woman was driving her car when it started smoking. She pulled into the Murphy’s gas station located at the intersection of Front and Beckham when the car caught fire.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire. No one was hurt and there was no damage to the gas station.

