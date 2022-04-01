Fatal crash resentencing trial day 4: Investigator said Fulton likely not intoxicated when taking sobriety test

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 11:26 a.m. update - The prosecution resumed questioning Brown, who said he believed Fulton was impaired at the time of the crash. Brown also said that if he had gotten a blood alcohol sample from Fulton, he could have calculated Fulton’s blood alcohol content.

When the defense cross-examined Brown, the defense once again pointed out that the officer on the scene said there was no sign of impairment and that Fulton also declined to have blood drawn.

The prosecution argued that people over the legal limit can perform a field sobriety test due to high tolerance and that they can mask signs of intoxication due to tolerance. Additionally, the state argued that due to the test being administered an hour after the crash, it would have been easier for Fulton to perform the test.

After dismissing Brown, the state called Beasley’s mother, Jennifer Whitmore, to testify. Whitmore talked about raising Beasley as her first daughter, what she was like growing up, and how before the crash Beasley had recently completed a dental hygienist program and was looking for work. Whitmore said Beasley was driving to meet for dinner a boy she had been talking to. Whitmore called Beasley “the glue that kept the family together” and said she relives losing her daughter every day.

The defense asked Whitmore questions about the incident and how she found out about her daughter’s death. Whitmore said she was angry when she read Fulton’s deposition and learned he had been drinking, stating that he “did nothing” to prevent her daughter’s death.

Testimony continued Friday in the resentencing of a Bulverde man previously convicted for the traffic death of a Tyler woman. Former DPS Trooper Barry Evans resumed testimony from Wednesday.

James Arthur Fulton, 46, was convicted of criminal negligent homicide on Dec. 1, 2017 in the death of Haile Beasley in May 2016. The jury sentenced him to 10 years in prison but a criminal appeals court ordered a new sentencing trial after ruling Fulton had ineffective counsel.

At the start of Friday’s session, Scott Brown, a forensic scientist with the Texas Department of Public Safety is called to testify. Brown said that there is no average rate of absorption for alcohol into the body’s bloodstream. Brown said that in his opinion, when Fulton left On the Border, his blood alcohol level was between 0.033 and .04 based on Brown’s own calculations. He said that by the time Fulton performed the field sobriety test he had less alcohol in his system and was not intoxicated. Brown said that he would have had concerns about a driver who had started drinking and playing golf at 2 p.m., drank more at On the Border and then decided to drive.

Portions of Fulton’s deposition were submitted into evidence, including Fulton’s admission that he was a regular at On the Border and that he had in the past had too much to drink before driving.

When Brown is cross-examined by the defense, Brown states that the notion a person will not get as intoxicated if they eat while drinking is a misconception, though he also said that the types of food we eat play a part in the absorption process while we are eating. He also talked about the difference between being intoxicated and being impaired.

