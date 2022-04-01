Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Family thanks Fort Hood soldier who helped teen daughter after car wreck

Staff Sgt. Kayden Conyers meets with the family of Jasmine Smith after a car accident.
Staff Sgt. Kayden Conyers meets with the family of Jasmine Smith after a car accident.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas teenager who needed stiches after a car wreck is grateful a Fort Hood soldier stopped to help her after a four-vehicle collision in the rain.

Jasmine Smith, a softball player for Ellison high school, was driving home with her friend after practice when they were rear-ended by another car on Clear Creek Road in Killeen.

“I thought he wasn’t gonna hit me, but he ended up hitting me and I was like, ‘I really couldn’t have done anything,’” said Jasmine Smith.

Staff Sgt Kaydn Conyers, a senior medical advisor for A Troop, 3rd Squadron, Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), had just got off work and was heading home to enjoy dinner with his wife when he drove up on the accident.

“I asked the officer if they needed any medical help to which they directed. ‘Yes, we do. Can you please help us?’ So I pulled my truck off the road as soon as possible and proceeded towards the accident to see if I could help triage people there to make sure there were no severe life-threatening injuries,” said Conyers.

Once he was closer to the accident, he saw Jasmine lying in the ditch, bleeding from the head.

“I used a verbal assessment to determine how severe her concussion could be,” said Conyers, who remained by Jasmine’s side until paramedics arrived.

After the accident, the family reached out on social media to find the soldier who stopped and helped their daughter because they wanted to thank him.

Jasmine’s father, a veteran who also served in the medical field, said it means everything to know someone cared.

“For him to take a chance and stop to do the right thing, that’s the most important thing that I saw out of the whole situation,” said Kenneth King, Jasmine’s Father.

