Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas parents finding themselves on waiting lists for early education centers

KLTV’s Willie Downs spoke to the executive director of Grace Community School in Tyler about the shortage of available childcare in East Texas.
By Willie Downs
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Willie Downs spoke to the executive director of Grace Community School in Tyler about the shortage of available childcare in East Texas.

Gail Brown talked about what she thinks has been contributing to the shortage.

Brown said that many families are likely going to face the unfortunate scenario of discovering that the school they are contacting has a long waiting list of other students.

She said when COVID hit, some teachers were unable to work, and kids weren’t in the classroom, so they had to lay off teachers and close down classrooms as a result.

Now that things are opening back up, they are on a hiring spree to hire new teachers but it has been a challenge. She attributes that to the industry’s low pay for this line of work in contrast with the hard work it requires.

Grace has raised its pay to be competitive as have other schools in East Texas, but hiring teachers back after the pandemic continues to be a challenge.

Brown also states that there are a lot of families moving to East Texas, which further contributes to the long waiting lists.

Right now, Grace has between 100 and 200 people on the waiting list. She said when they have an opening and call the names on the list, some of them have already found a school for their children, but many still want their kids at Grace so will take the opening.

She further recommends to young couples who are thinking about starting a new family to go ahead and get on the waiting list right away. That way, when the time comes, your child will have a spot.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capital murder suspect
Warrant issued for 37-year-old man accused in Longview double shooting
Site of upcoming Cumberland Shoppes.
Rumors of Costco coming not true, realtor says
Source: Longview Police Department
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large
Christian Navon-Whitney Polk
Tyler police looking for 2nd murder suspect from weekend homicide
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name

Latest News

Source: Mount Pleasant Police Department Facebook page
Joint investigation turns up 28 stolen catalytic converters at Mount Pleasant business
East Texas parents finding themselves on waiting lists for early education centers
WebXtra: Community leaders compete ‘doing good for kids’ at CASA fundraiser
WebXtra: Community leaders compete ‘doing good for kids’ at CASA fundraiser
WebXtra: Community leaders compete ‘doing good for kids’ at CASA fundraiser