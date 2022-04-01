Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Drew McIntyre discusses final prep work for WrestleMania, career of The Undertaker

By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It’s the eve of WrestleMania in Arlington and WWE superstars are getting in the mindset that their biggest match of the year is drawing near.

KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked to Drew McIntyre to get his thoughts on his match with Happy Corbin, what is post WrestleMania feud could be and the legacy of The Undertaker.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

