Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Disaster assistance center to open in Cushing

Source: Nacogdoches County Facebook page
Source: Nacogdoches County Facebook page(Nacogdoches County Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Nacogdoches County Office of Emergency Management

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - Nacogdoches County Emergency Management and community partners will open a Disaster Assistance Center (DAC) tomorrow, April 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. and April 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cushing City Hall (808 7th St, Cushing, TX). Representatives will be available to offer disaster recovery information for those affected by the March 21 tornado in the Cushing/Lilbert area.

This is a first-come. first-serve basis; appointments are not available. Identification and proof of address is required.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capital murder suspect
Warrant issued for 37-year-old man accused in Longview double shooting
Site of upcoming Cumberland Shoppes.
Rumors of Costco coming not true, realtor says
Source: Longview Police Department
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large
Christian Navon-Whitney Polk
Tyler police looking for 2nd murder suspect from weekend homicide
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name

Latest News

Families Struggling To Find Childcare
Families Struggling To Find Child Care
James Fulton Resentencing
Bobby Frazier worked for a year to get a plaque mounted at Lear Park in Longview which tells...
WebXtra: History of Longview youth baseball celebrated in plaque unveiling
Bobby Frazier worked for a year to get a plaque mounted at Lear Park in Longview which tells...
WebXtra: History of Longview youth baseball celebrated in plaque unveiling