Disaster assistance center to open in Cushing

From the Nacogdoches County Office of Emergency Management

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - Nacogdoches County Emergency Management and community partners will open a Disaster Assistance Center (DAC) tomorrow, April 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. and April 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cushing City Hall (808 7th St, Cushing, TX). Representatives will be available to offer disaster recovery information for those affected by the March 21 tornado in the Cushing/Lilbert area.

This is a first-come. first-serve basis; appointments are not available. Identification and proof of address is required.

