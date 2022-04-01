Clayton experiences second earthquake in 2 weeks, 3.4 magnitude

CLAYTON, New Mexico (KFDA) - Residents in Union County in northeast New Mexico woke up to the ground shaking for the second time in fourteen days after a 3.4 earthquake struck around 6 a.m. local time the morning of March 31.

The USGS reports the epicenter of the quake was about 6 miles south of Clayton, and about 3 miles into the earth’s surface. As of right now, there haven’t been reports of damage, however residents as far away as Des Moines, NM reported feeling shaking.

If you felt any shaking or other impacts from the earthquake, you can help out the USGS when it comes to building a report of this event by sharing your findings here.

When it comes to earthquakes, Clayton is no stranger, as a 3.8 magnitude quake struck during the afternoon of March 17, just a few miles to the southwest of this most recent quake. No damage was reported with that earthquake either.

The three strongest earthquakes in recorded history in the Texas Panhandle. (KFDA)

Historically, 3.0 magnitude earthquakes are common around the Texas Panhandle and surrounding regions, with nearly 50 occurring since the early 1900s.

Only three recorded earthquakes have exceeded 5.0 magnitude in the Texas panhandle region, according to the USGS, with all three taking place before 1950.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.