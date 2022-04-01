Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Clayton experiences second earthquake in 2 weeks, 3.4 magnitude

Clayton's most recent earthquake took place roughly 6 miles south of the city.
Clayton's most recent earthquake took place roughly 6 miles south of the city.(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New Mexico (KFDA) - Residents in Union County in northeast New Mexico woke up to the ground shaking for the second time in fourteen days after a 3.4 earthquake struck around 6 a.m. local time the morning of March 31.

The USGS reports the epicenter of the quake was about 6 miles south of Clayton, and about 3 miles into the earth’s surface. As of right now, there haven’t been reports of damage, however residents as far away as Des Moines, NM reported feeling shaking.

If you felt any shaking or other impacts from the earthquake, you can help out the USGS when it comes to building a report of this event by sharing your findings here.

When it comes to earthquakes, Clayton is no stranger, as a 3.8 magnitude quake struck during the afternoon of March 17, just a few miles to the southwest of this most recent quake. No damage was reported with that earthquake either.

The three strongest earthquakes in recorded history in the Texas Panhandle.
The three strongest earthquakes in recorded history in the Texas Panhandle.(KFDA)

Historically, 3.0 magnitude earthquakes are common around the Texas Panhandle and surrounding regions, with nearly 50 occurring since the early 1900s.

Only three recorded earthquakes have exceeded 5.0 magnitude in the Texas panhandle region, according to the USGS, with all three taking place before 1950.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capital murder suspect
Warrant issued for 37-year-old man accused in Longview double shooting
Site of upcoming Cumberland Shoppes.
Rumors of Costco coming not true, realtor says
Source: Longview Police Department
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large
Christian Navon-Whitney Polk
Tyler police looking for 2nd murder suspect from weekend homicide
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name

Latest News

Trenia Hoard, the head coach of the TJC Lady Apaches women's basketball celebrates her victory...
TJC’s Trenia Tillis-Hoard named NJCAA Coach of Year
Source: KLTV Staff
Habitat for Humanity helping Upshur County tornado victims find a way back home
Woden, Etolie ISD celebrate merge of the two districts during ribbon ceremony
Woden, Etolie ISD celebrate merge of the two districts during ribbon ceremony
Longview Shooting Follow Up
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large after pickup located
Fatal Crash Resentencing Day 3: Forensic doctor says toxicology showed no substances in victim