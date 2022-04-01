Affidavit: Victim in weekend Tyler murder was being ‘nosey’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During the Tyler Police Department investigation into the shooting death of Anthony Wilson, authorities located a pair of shoes matching the sole prints that were found at the crime scene in a trash can at the home where Timothy Eugene Jones’ mother lives. The suspect also allegedly told his girlfriend that Wilson was “nosey.”

Jones, 26, of Tyler, was arrested in Dallas after he turned himself in to authorities there. He is currently being held in the Smith County Jail on a first-degree murder charge, and his bond amount has been set at $2 million.

According to a police report, Jones’ girlfriend, Edna Deanne Jones, 29, of Tyler, was arrested on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and failing to report a felony Monday. She was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and booked into the Smith County Jail.

Edna Deanne Jones, 29, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on charges of failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury or death and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence to impair an investigation. Her total bond amount has been set at $275,000.

Edna Jones was arrested Monday on charges of tampering with evidence and failure to report a felony in connection with a weekend homicide. (Smith County Jail)

On Thursday, Tyler police named the second suspect in the murder. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Christian Navon-Whitney Polk, 19, of Tyler. His bond has been set at $2 million.

Christian Navon-Whitney Polk (Tyler police)

Polk is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his is urged to call Tyler police at 903-531-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Wilson’s body was found in a heavily wooded area south of the 1800 block of E., Duncan in northeast Tyler on Saturday. He appeared to have been shot in the head, and a black comforter was found near his body, the affidavit stated.

According to the arrest affidavit, Tyler PD officers were dispatched to 3012 W. Gentry at about 6:57 p.m. on Saturday. The landlord called the police after he had not heard from one of his tenants. The landlord had noticed smeared blood outside of Wilson’s door and signs of forced entry, the affidavit stated.

The landlord told the TPD officers that when he went into Wilson’s apartment, he found a large amount of blood on the bed, the affidavit stated. The offices found pooled blood on the bed and the floor of Wilson’s apartment (Apartment B). Blood spatter and a bullet fragment were found on the wall behind the bed.

Officers also found smeared blood on the door to Apartment C, which is rented by Timothy Jones, the affidavit stated. Blood evidence was also found under the residence’s carport and a corner post had been damaged.

Wilson’s vehicle, a black Ford Explorer, was missing from the residence, which was divided into four apartments that share a kitchen common area and bathrooms, the affidavit stated.

When a Tyler PD detective interviewed Timothy Jones’ ex-girlfriend, she said she tried to call her ex earlier that day, but he did not answer. She also told the detective that she called Timothy Jones’ current girlfriend, Edna Jones, and she told her Timothy “had really messed up,” the affidavit stated.

Another TPD detective talked to Edna Jones by phone, and she told him she was at 3012 W. Gentry on Saturday and saw Timothy Jones and another man move a man’s body out of Apartment B and put him in a Ford Explorer.

TPD detectives learned an address associated with Timothy Jones was at 1810 Alice Street. Wilson’s Ford Explorer was found behind the house at that address, and a large amount of blood was found in and on the SUV. A person at the residence told police Timothy Jones had been there earlier that day, but he had left.

During an interview at the police department, Edna Jones said she woke up in Timothy Jones’ apartment at about 5:30 or 6 a.m. on Saturday and found a stranger with socks on his hands in her room, the affidavit stated. When she asked him where Timothy was, he said he was outside.

When Edna Jones started walking toward Apartment B to go outside through the kitchen, she allegedly saw Timothy Jones and the other man wrapping Wilson inside a black comforter. Edna Jones told the TPD detective that Wilson did not appear to be breathing and that she believed Timothy Jones had shot and killed him, the affidavit stated.

“Edna Jones told me she knew that Timothy owned a handgun, and she believed he had shot Anthony Wilson due to the amount of blood,” the affidavit stated. “Edna Jones told me she heard Timothy Jones make the comment that Anthony Wilson was ‘nosey.’”

Timothy Jones and the other man allegedly put a plastic grocery bag over Wilson’s head, and Edna Jones told police that her boyfriend and the other man both had socks on their hands. Edna Jones said she assisted them by opening the door for them and unlocking the vehicle they put the body in, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, Timothy Jones told his girlfriend to clean the blood off the exterior of the door to Apartment B, the exterior of the carport door, and the concrete area at the bottom of the steps to the carport, and she did so by using cleaning solution and bleach. Timothy Jones and the other man then allegedly left with Wilson’s body.

Edna Jones told detectives that she told several family members what had happened, but she never called the police, the affidavit stated. She allegedly admitted that her family members advised her to call the police.

When police searched Edna Jones’ Dodge Caravan minivan at a home in the 1100 block of W. Wilson, they found a white laundry basket containing a pair of Nike shoes that belonged to Timothy Jones and two loaded semiautomatic pistol magazines, the affidavit stated.

When Tyler police executed a search warrant at the home of Timothy Jones’ mother at 1810 Alice, they found a pair of shoes matching the sole patterns found at the E. Duncan crime scene in an outside trashcan, the affidavit stated. The TPD detective who got the arrest warrant for Timothy Jones said CSI technicians who found the shoes, a pair of gloves, and a beanie said the items were very wet and muddy.

The detective who got the warrant and another officer followed a gravel road near the home on Alice Street, looking for evidence. They found a white bucket with canned goods that the detective recognized as being the same brands that were found in Wilson’s apartment, the affidavit stated.

“The bucket was later found to have blood around the top rim,” the affidavit stated, “I also observed blood on the ground near the bucket.”

A comforter that was black on one side and plaid on the other that appeared to have been burned was found nearby, the affidavit stated. The detective also found a melted gas can.

“It appeared as though a vehicle had driven to the area, and the suspects removed the body, possibly placing him in the creek,” the affidavit stated.

At that time, police were unable to locate Wilson’s body.

Based on the evidence found at the scene and information gathered from Edna Jones, Tyler police asked the Search One Rescue Team, which specializes in K9 cadaver searches, for help. The team found Wilson’s body near a railroad bridge in the area of Alice Street, the affidavit stated. Wilson’s body was found within 20 to 30 feet of the comforter and the other items found.

“Therefore, based on the aforementioned facts and circumstances, I have reason to believe and do believe Timothy Eugene Jones did then and there intentionally and knowingly cause the death of an individual, namely Anthony Boyd Wilson, by shooting him and disposing of his body in a creek,” the affidavit stated.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.