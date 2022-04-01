Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
ABC’s John Quinones talks murder of lawyer Larry McNabney on this week’s 20/20

By Devyn Shea
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC Anchor John Quinones joins East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea to talk about his story on this week’s 20/20, which centers on the murder of well-known West Coast lawyer Larry McNabney. McNabney was found to have been murdered by his fifth wife, Elisa McNabney, who claimed he broke up with her and left town. On 20/20, Quinones interviews Elisa McNabney’s daughter, Haylei Jordan, who reveals that she played a shocking role in McNabney’s death. For the first time in 20 years, Jordan speaks out and reveals insight into her mother’s troubled past, including her allegedly volatile relationship with McNabney.

