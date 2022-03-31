Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler Chili’s moving to South Broadway

Chili's location on southwest loop in Tyler.
Chili's location on southwest loop in Tyler.(Google Street View)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The home of the baby back ribs is moving locations in Tyler.

Chili’s will be moving in to 6201 South Boulevard. The restaurant currently has a location on the southwest loop.

Mark Whatley of Burns Commercial Properties confirmed the plans for Chili’s.

KLTV has reached out to Chili’s corporate office to find out if the location will be in addition to the location on the loop.

Chili’s obtained a building permit for the new location on March 10.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Longview Police Department
Suspect in Longview double homicide remains at-large
Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office
6 Athens residents accused of torturing woman they met online
When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Craig Harrington discusses the latest on the case in...
‘Still very much ongoing:’ Case of Rosemary Rodriguez far from over

Latest News

Source: Marshall Police Department
Marshall police find homicide victim’s body at cemetery
Source: KTRE Staff
Impact Lufkin builds 2 new affordable houses on Sayers Street
Messiah Scott
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 3-year-old boy
Miranda Lambert Las Vegas residency
Miranda Lambert announces ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas residency
Christian Navon-Whitney Polk
Tyler police looking for 2nd murder suspect from weekend homicide