Tyler Chili’s moving to South Broadway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The home of the baby back ribs is moving locations in Tyler.

Chili’s will be moving in to 6201 South Boulevard. The restaurant currently has a location on the southwest loop.

Mark Whatley of Burns Commercial Properties confirmed the plans for Chili’s.

KLTV has reached out to Chili’s corporate office to find out if the location will be in addition to the location on the loop.

Chili’s obtained a building permit for the new location on March 10.

