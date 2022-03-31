Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 3-year-old boy

Messiah Scott
Messiah Scott(Trinity County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing boy.

The three-year-old is a black male named Messiah Scott and was last seen at 117 Emily in Trinity wearing a grey sweatshirt with a dinosaur on it and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424.

