TJC’s Trenia Tillis-Hoard named NJCAA Coach of Year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Fresh off her first national championship, TJC Apache Ladies Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard was named the NJCAA women’s coach of the year.

Wrapping up her 22nd season as the Apache Ladies coach, she’s the first African-American female coach to win a national title at the NJCAA level.

During the regular season she reached a milestone of 500 wins.

TJC Women's Basketball Coach Trenia Hoard and the Lady Apaches pose with the NJCAA national championship trophy. (Source: KLTV Staff) (KLTV Staff)

