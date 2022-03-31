Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TJC’s Trenia Tillis-Hoard named NJCAA Coach of Year

By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Fresh off her first national championship, TJC Apache Ladies Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard was named the NJCAA women’s coach of the year.

Wrapping up her 22nd season as the Apache Ladies coach, she’s the first African-American female coach to win a national title at the NJCAA level.

During the regular season she reached a milestone of 500 wins.

TJC Women's Basketball Coach Trenia Hoard and the Lady Apaches pose with the NJCAA national...
TJC Women's Basketball Coach Trenia Hoard and the Lady Apaches pose with the NJCAA national championship trophy. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)

