TJC’s Trenia Tillis-Hoard named NJCAA Coach of Year
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Fresh off her first national championship, TJC Apache Ladies Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard was named the NJCAA women’s coach of the year.
Wrapping up her 22nd season as the Apache Ladies coach, she’s the first African-American female coach to win a national title at the NJCAA level.
During the regular season she reached a milestone of 500 wins.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.