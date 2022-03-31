Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rumors of Costco coming not true, realtor says

Site of upcoming Cumberland Shoppes.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A popular wholesale club is interested in moving to Tyler, but plans are far from final, according to a Tyler commercial realtor.

Rumors kicked up after a document began floating around online showing a Costco logo in the upcoming Cumberland Shoppes project.

The document was released by a group called The Retail Connection.

Mark Whatley, owner of Burns Commercial Properties, said Costco has not made a final decision on coming to Tyler, but the retail giant is considering the market. He said the document should not have been available for the public.

“Nothing is close to imminent,” Whatley said. “That was something that should not have been out there.”

Cumberland Shoppes will be constructed across the street from the Village at Cumberland Park. The development sits on 86 acres.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

