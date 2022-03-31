Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pres. Biden meets with parents of Marine imprisoned in Russia

Trevor Reed
Trevor Reed(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The parents of a Marine veteran imprisoned in Russia have met at the White House with President Joe Biden and senior staffers.

That’s according to the White House and a spokesman for Joey and Paula Reed of Granbury, Texas.

Their son, Trevor Reed, has been jailed in Russia since his arrest in 2019 on charges that he assaulted police officers in Moscow following a night of heavy drinking at a party.

Reed was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to nine years in prison.

A spokesman for the Reeds, Jonathan Franks, declined to discuss specifics of the meeting with Biden.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

