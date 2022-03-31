Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Phase 2 of downtown Marshall revitalization nearing completion

Downtown Marshall sidewalks
Downtown Marshall sidewalks((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Marshall is nearing completion on the second phase of a downtown revitalization project.

The first phase was on Washington Street. Phase two was in the 100 block of East Houston Street across from the historic courthouse. That area on Houston Street is now nearing completion with new sidewalks and streetscapes.

David Willard, interim city manager for the city of Marshall, said the new sidewalks will benefit the businesses in downtown as well as help with the large amount of pedestrian traffic.

“There is a lot of downtown pedestrian traffic, especially when the courts are operating, and so it just helps the businesses down here to have good modern sidewalks and it just really helps the looks of things and it makes it more mobile for people,” he said.

The final phase of the project will connect sidewalks from Washington Street to Highway 80. Completion date for that phase is still yet to be determined, according to Willard.

